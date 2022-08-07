England’s Adrian Waller and Alison Waters settle for silver in mixed doubles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England’s Adrian Waller and Alison Waters settle for silver in mixed doubles

By Press Association
August 7 2022, 8.53pm
England’s Alison Waters (right) and Adrian Waller with their Commonwealth Games silver medals in the squash mixed doubles at Birmingham 2022 (Simon Marper/PA)
England pair Adrian Waller and Alison Waters had to settle for Commonwealth Games silver in the squash mixed doubles.

New Zealand pair Paul Coll and Joelle King ran out 11-3 11-6 winners and their supporters celebrated with an impromptu haka at the University of Birmingham hockey and squash centre.

The Kiwis dominated from the start with their only cause of concern being when men’s singles champion Coll caught King with his racket and left her nursing a nasty bruise underneath her left eye.

Waller said: “We went out there with the expectations of getting the gold medal.

“But they played a great match and we can’t complain because they deserved it.

“So it’s not disappointing in that sense, but it is an opportunity missed.”

The pair could yet upgrade their silvers to gold in further doubles action on Monday.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Ten
New Zealand’s Joelle King and Paul Coll (centre) celebrate with their squash mixed doubles gold medals at Birmingham 2022 (Simon Marper/PA)

Waller partners Daryl Selby in the men’s double final against fellow Englishmen James Willstrop and Declan James, while Waters and Sarah-Jane Perry meet New Zealand pair King and Amanda Landers-Murphy in the women’s doubles final.

“We’ve both got other finals and we’ll recover and rethink about tactics,” said Waters, who came out of retirement to make her fifth Commonwealth Games appearance at Birmingham.

“If you said to us at the start of the week that we’d take silver in the mixed, we’d have taken that.

“So close to that gold is disappointing. But there were a lot of good teams in there and we played well to get to that final.”

