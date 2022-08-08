England win Commonwealth hockey bronze after fighting back to beat South Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England win Commonwealth hockey bronze after fighting back to beat South Africa

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 10.57am Updated: August 8 2022, 2.25pm
England’s Phil Roper celebrates scoring their side’s fifth goal in the bronze medal match victory over South Africa (Martin Rickett/PA)
England’s Phil Roper celebrates scoring their side’s fifth goal in the bronze medal match victory over South Africa (Martin Rickett/PA)

England secured men’s hockey bronze at the Commonwealth Games by beating South Africa 6-3 in a remarkable contest at the University of Birmingham.

South Africa twice led in the second quarter, but goals from Rhys Smith, Liam Ansell, Sam Ward, Zach Wallace, as well as a Phil Roper double, produced some reward after semi-final despair against Australia.

Matthew Guise-Brown, Mustapha Cassiem and Nqobile Ntuli were on target for visitors who ran out of steam in the final two quarters.

Skipper Wallace said: “Our target going into the tournament was winning a gold medal and that’s the direction our group want to go in.

“But we’ve picked ourselves up from the other night and to get a win like that was really good.

“There was a Commonwealth Games medal on the line and to get that we’re delighted.

“Six months ago we didn’t have a coach and we were a demotivated group after Tokyo with the way that went in the quarter-final.

“But I think there’s huge excitement building around England hockey, both the men’s and the women’s, and we are definitely on the right track going towards Paris (2024 Olympics).”

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Eleven

England captain Zach Wallace (top) celebrates after scoring the final goal in the 6-3 bronze medal match victory over South Africa (Martin Rickett/PA)

Both sides had early chances with England goalkeeper Oliver Payne denying Ntuli and Keenan Horne, while Nicholas Bandurak and David Condon going close for the hosts.

But there was little sign of the mayhem to come with six goals scored in the second quarter.

Ntuli’s running power caused England problems and Guise-Brown gave South Africa the lead from a penalty corner directed high into the net.

England replied instantly when Smith squeezed his shot under the body of goalkeeper Gowan Jones.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Eleven
Liam Ansell celebrates scoring England second goal against South Africa (Martin Rickett/PA)
But South Africa were back in front when Horne got to the byline and Ryan Julius set up Cassiem’s cute finish.

Again England replied immediately as Ansell created space for himself with some smart stickwork before finding the bottom corner of the goal with a firm strike.

Ward, wearing his customary face mask after suffering a horrific head injury in Tokyo Olympics qualifying, put England ahead for the first time from a penalty corner.

However, parity was restored seconds before the interval as England switched off and Ntuli pounced from close range.

The third quarter was a far more sedate affair until a powerful Condon burst left South African defenders trailing in his wake, although England were unable to finish it off with a goal.

Payne saved from Julius at his near post and England were back in front when Roper ended a goalmouth scramble by smashing home a loose ball that had bounced up in front of him.

Chris Griffiths missed a gilt-edged chance to extend the lead, but Roper claimed his sixth goal of the Games from a matter of inches after Ward’s shot had squirted past Jones.

South Africa chose to withdraw Jones and play an extra outfield player for the final five minutes, but the ploy backfired as a Wallace wrapped up victory and add bronze to the gold won by England’s women on Sunday.

Australia maintained their dominance of men’s hockey by thrashing India 7-0 in a one-sided final.

Nathan Ephraums and Jacob Anderson both netted twice with Blake Govers, Flynn Ogilvie and Tom Wickham also on the scoresheet, and Australia have now won all seven men’s titles since hockey was included at the Commonwealth Games.

