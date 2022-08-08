Brendan Rodgers happy to make Danny Ward his first-choice goalkeeper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brendan Rodgers happy to make Danny Ward his first-choice goalkeeper

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 11.39am
Danny Ward has replaced Kasper Schmeichel as Leicester’s number one (Richard Sellers/PA)
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says he has no doubts over his decision to appoint Danny Ward as first-choice goalkeeper this season.

Ward made just his second Premier League appearance in over four years for the Foxes in Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Brentford after Kasper Schmeichel’s departure to Ligue 1 side Nice.

Rodgers said Daniel Iversen would also be challenging for the role last week when Schmeichel ended his 11-year stay at the King Power Stadium before handing Ward the number one jersey for his side’s Premier League opener.

When asked if his mind was made up over his number one this season, Rodgers said: “It is yes, very much so.

“I’ve always said, and the guys that have been here during my time will tell you what I’ve always said about Danny Ward, I feel he’s a number one goalkeeper.

“He’s got the number one shirt and I think you’ve seen (against Brentford) his presence. He was commanding the box, came for crosses, he’s very good with his feet.”

Ward, who helped Huddersfield win top-flight promotion during a season-long loan spell in 2016-17, has had his patience tested after serving as back-up for former Foxes skipper Schmeichel since joining from Liverpool in 2018.

“He deserves the opportunity to play,” Rodgers added. “We’ve got a young goalkeeper in behind him in Daniel Iversen, who’s done very well out on loan, so he’s there.

“And ideally if we were to bring someone else in it would be a number three so I could get our young Polish goalkeeper Jakub (Stolarczyk) out on loan, because I think he’s going to be outstanding, but he needs to play.”

Ward looked the part when called on against Brentford and was faultless for both the Londoners’ goals as they fought back from 2-0 down to snatch a point.

After goals in either half from Timothy Castagne and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall had put Leicester in control, the Bees hit back through Ivan Toney and a stunning late equaliser from Josh Dasilva.

Dasilva, a second-half replacement for Mathias Jensen, hopes to have finally put his injury woes behind him after scoring his first Premier League goal.

Leicester City v Brentford – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Josh Dasilva celebrates scoring Brentford’s equaliser after missing most of last season due to injury (Richard Sellers/PA)

The 23-year-old missed most of last season due to hip and hamstring injuries and celebrated wildly with head coach Thomas Frank in front of the travelling fans at the final whistle.

Dasilva told Brentford’s official website: “It’s been a while so I haven’t really been able to show the fans what I can do. It was good to get out there and just score.

“Thomas has a great belief in me, which is obviously great. He gave me the number 10 shirt even when I was injured, so that shows what sort of belief he has in me.”

