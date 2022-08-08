He has more in him – Hibs boss Lee Johnson looking to get best out of Elie Youan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

He has more in him – Hibs boss Lee Johnson looking to get best out of Elie Youan

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 11.53am
Lee Johnson is encouraged by Hibs’ attacking options (Richard Sellers/PA)
Hibernian manager Lee Johnson is excited about the prospect of developing Elie Youan into a complete central striker.

The 23-year-old, who moved to Easter Road this summer on a season-long loan from St Gallen, set up Martin Boyle’s stoppage-time equaliser for the Hibees in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at home to city rivals Hearts.

Johnson still believes the pacy Frenchman has plenty scope to improve and is determined to see him excel as the focal point of the attack.

“I think he has more in him, I really do,” said Johnson. “The lads need to understand how quick he is.

“There was a good opportunity in the first half when Ewan Henderson had drawn the full-back deeper to slide him in, and Joe Newell had one where he needed a better trajectory and (Youan) was in. He has proper pace, pure speed and agility.

“I think managers have always moved him wide but I’m going to persist in him playing in that number nine and develop him and teach him what he needs.”

Johnson is intent on making Hibs a more threatening team than they were last season and he is encouraged by the attacking options now available to him with the talismanic Boyle having returned to Easter Road after seven months at Saudi Arabian club Al Faisaly.

“We have those flash moments in our team because of the pace of some players,” he said. “Elias Melkersen is quick and agile, Elie Youan, Martin Boyle, Jair Tavares, they are all quick and agile, and that presents a threat and means the footballers in our team can start dominating games a bit more.”

Boyle was introduced as a 62nd-minute substitute on Sunday for what was his first match in six weeks. Johnson is confident he will soon be ready to play from the start.

“I was probably thinking we’d get 20 minutes (against Hearts) and I would have been happy with that but with Josh Campbell going off and being 1-0 down, we had to throw caution to the wind,” said Johnson.

“He is a light player, fleet-footed, and the way he moves across the ground, players like that are quicker to come through fitness-wise than the 6ft 4ins target man. I don’t expect it to be too long, maybe two weeks before he will be ready for 90 minutes.

“We have a really good sports science team here so we will get his journey mapped out well and get him starting as quickly as possible.

