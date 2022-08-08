Jon Brady expected to shuffle pack for Northampton’s tie against Wycombe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jon Brady expected to shuffle pack for Northampton’s tie against Wycombe

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 2.07pm
Jon Brady is set to shuffle his pack for Northampton’s cup tie with Wycombe (Nigel French/PA)
Jon Brady is set to shuffle his pack for Northampton’s cup tie with Wycombe (Nigel French/PA)

Northampton manager Jon Brady looks set to shuffle his pack for the Carabao Cup first-round clash at home to Wycombe on Tuesday.

The Cobblers had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Grimsby last weekend but have made a strong start to the new Sky Bet League Two campaign with four points from a possible six.

Fulham loanee Kieron Bowie impressed during a 45-minute cameo following an ankle issue and looks set to be given his full debut in midweek.

Marc Leonard, on loan from Brighton, has been introduced twice as a substitute by Brady, who admitted on Saturday “a lot of boys on the bench are chomping at the bit.” Ben Fox is fit again but Aaron McGowan (knee) and Akin Odimayo (knock) remain out.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth is also set to rotate having shouldered the blame for their 3-0 loss at Bolton last time out.

Nick Freeman continued his comeback from a serious knee injury with another appearance off the bench and could make his first competitive start in 12 months on Tuesday.

D’Mani Mellor is also pushing for an opportunity but Chris Forino and Curtis Thompson are still sidelined.

The Chairboys made the third round last year before they lost heavily to Manchester City while Northampton exited in round two.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier