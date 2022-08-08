Rochdale boss Robbie Stockdale without injured Luke Charman for Burton visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rochdale’s Luke Charman is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines and will miss the Carabao Cup clash with Burton on Tuesday.

The striker sustained a hamstring injury prior to the opening match of the season against Crewe and a scan has revealed a significant problem.

Liam Kelly failed a fitness test on an ankle injury he picked up against Crewe prior to Saturday’s defeat by Gillingham and could miss out again for Robbie Stockdale’s men.

Midfielder Jimmy Keohane and striker Tahvon Campbell also remain on the sidelines.

Like Rochdale, Burton will be looking for a cup boost having lost their opening two league games.

The Brewers will be without defender Conor Shaughnessy, who is suspended following his early sending off against Bristol Rovers at the weekend.

Sam Hughes came through that game unscathed after returning from a muscle injury, and Burton have no new injury problems.

Michael Mancienne is a long-term absentee with a knee injury.