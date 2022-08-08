Richie Smallwood set to face former club as Bradford take on Hull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Richie Smallwood set to face former club as Bradford take on Hull

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 2.28pm
Former Hull midfielder Richie Smallwood, now at Bradford, could face his old side (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Former Hull midfielder Richie Smallwood, now at Bradford, could face his old side (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Richie Smallwood is in line to face his former club as Bradford take on Hull in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old made 43 appearances across all competitions for the Tigers last season but made the switch to Sky Bet League Two this summer and could line up against his old side at the University of Bradford Stadium.

Striker Andy Cook could make his first start of the season after he came off the bench to score in their 3-2 defeat to Barrow at the weekend.

Fellow striker Kian Harratt remains suspended.

Greg Docherty will not be available for Hull’s trip to West Yorkshire.

The midfielder missed out on Hull’s goalless draw with Preston due to a torn quad muscle and is expected to be missing for a lengthy period of time.

Left-back Callum Elder could come in for his first start of the season after coming off the bench for his last two appearances.

Mallik Wilks has yet to play a minute this season and could also be involved at some point.

