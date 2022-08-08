Liam Pitchford beaten in men’s table tennis final at Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Pitchford beaten in men’s table tennis final at Commonwealth Games

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 2.35pm
Liam Pitchford won silver in the men’s singles table tennis finals (Tim Goode/PA)
Liam Pitchford won silver in the men’s singles table tennis finals (Tim Goode/PA)

England’s Liam Pitchford had to settle for silver as he lost to India’s Sharath Kamal Achanta in the men’s singles table tennis final at the Commonwealth Games.

Pitchford won the first game but Achanta – the bronze medallist four years ago on the Gold Coast – bounced back to seal a 4-1 victory and take gold.

The silver is Pitchford’s third medal of the Games, adding to gold in the doubles and bronze in the team event.

“It was a difficult match, honestly he (Achanta) played unbelievably well and credit to him,” Pitchford said.

“I think honestly after the first set and a half I didn’t really know where to play against him.

“He was just there, he knew every ball where I was playing and he was just solid and I probably got caught up in trying to hit the ball past him and he was just waiting.

“If you told me two or three weeks ago that I’d get a silver medal in the singles I’d have bitten your hand off.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Eleven
Pitchford won three medals at the Birmingham Games (Tim Goode/PA)

“People don’t know what goes on behind the scenes and it’s been tough and honestly I’ve been close to not even stepping out on the court anymore, so to come and get to a final…

“I just didn’t have anything left today, but I’m proud that I came out and I’ve got a silver medal away from the event.”

Wales took bronze in the women’s doubles as Charlotte Carey and Anna Hursey secured a 3-1 win over their opponents from Singapore.

Hursey said: “We could easily have lost the first two sets, but we got through it. We both played absolutely amazing. We were both nervous but we got through it in the end.

“We trained for it and we deserved to win that medal. I was so happy at the end. I was in tears, too.”

England’s Paul Drinkhall narrowly missed out on bronze after coming from three games behind before losing 4-3 to India’s Sathiyan Gnanasekaran.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Eleven
Drinkhall narrowly missed out on bronze in the men’s singles table tennis (Tim Goode/PA)

Gnanasekaran looked like he had the bronze wrapped up before Drinkhall pulled off a remarkable comeback to level, but the Indian managed to stay cool and see the deciding game out.

“It’s been really good support all the time, I think we like an underdog in England and Britain so at 3-0 that’s what I was and I almost pulled it off,” Drinkhall said.

“I think I gave it everything I had to give. I found something a little bit too late. Even in the last set I gave myself a chance but it was too late.”

