England end badminton in Birmingham with three final defeats

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 2.57pm
England’s Chloe Birch and Lauren Smith during their badminton women’s doubles final defeat at the Commonwealth Games (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England suffered triple disappointment on the final day of Commonwealth Games badminton action.

Three pairs had made it through to their respective finals, but they ultimately fell short against quality opposition.

England’s Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith were beaten 21-16 21-15 in the mixed doubles gold medal match by Singapore pair Terry Hee and Jessica Tan.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Eleven
England’s Ben Lane and Sean Vendy took silver in the badminton men’s doubles at Birmingham 2022 (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Ellis and Smith also won silver in the event at the 2018 Gold Coast Games.

Ben Lane and Sean Vendy were next up in the men’s doubles final, but they too lost as Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty claimed a 21-15 21-13 victory.

Malaysia’s Pearly Tan and Muralitharan Thinaah beat Chloe Birch and Smith 21-5 21-8 in a women’s doubles final that lasted just 33 minutes.

