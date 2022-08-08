Saddlers look to continue fine start to season in cup clash with Swindon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Saddlers look to continue fine start to season in cup clash with Swindon

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 3.27pm
Harry McKirdy is suspended for Swindon (Leila Coker/PA)
Harry McKirdy is suspended for Swindon (Leila Coker/PA)

Walsall will look to continue their positive start to the season in the Carabao Cup clash with fellow Sky Bet League Two side Swindon.

The Saddlers have won both their league matches so far after a summer of heavy recruitment.

They will be without the suspended Taylor Allen, who picked up two yellow cards during Saturday’s victory over Newport.

Recent signing Tom Knowles came on as a substitute in that match and will be among those hoping to start.

Swindon are looking for their first victory of the season and will be without Harry McKirdy.

The striker is serving a one-match ban following his dismissal in Saturday’s draw with Salford.

Swindon have a doubt over summer signing Reece Devine, who was absent at the weekend after sustaining a knock in training.

Full-back Ellis Iandolo is expected to be sidelined for several weeks and defender Ciaran Brennan is out with concussion.

