Bolton could be without Dion Charles for Salford clash

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 3.33pm
Dion Charles is an injury doubt for Bolton (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bolton could again be without forward Dion Charles as they host Salford in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Charles missed the Trotters’ victory over Wycombe on Saturday with a thigh injury.

Welsh midfielders Josh Sheehan and Lloyd Isgrove remain on the sidelines but are nearing returns from knee and hamstring problems respectively.

Defender Eoin Toal is still to make his debut having been hampered by an ankle injury.

Salford midfielder Matthew Lund could make his first appearance of the season after completing a suspension hanging over from last season.

Lund missed the Ammies’ first two League Two matches of the campaign after being hit with a three-match ban in May.

Manager Neil Wood will check on defender Ash Eastham and new signing Elliot Simoes, who are yet to feature this term due to injury.

Defender Liam Shephard is sidelined after suffering muscular and tendon tears in Salford’s opener against Mansfield.

