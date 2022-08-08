Luton duo Reece Burke and Luke Berry pushing for starts against Newport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Luton duo Reece Burke and Luke Berry will be pushing for starts as Newport visit Kenilworth Road in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Burke and Berry came off the bench in Saturday’s 1-1 Sky Bet Championship draw at Burnley as they returned from injury.

Manager Nathan Jones is likely to make changes with Alfie Doughty potentially being available.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (knee) is still out as the likes of Tom Lockyer and Matt Macey push for starts.

Newport have taken just one point from their opening two League Two fixtures of the new campaign.

Defender James Clarke (hip) has missed the games against Sutton and Walsall and will again sit out.

Cardiff loanee Chanka Zimba is yet to start since moving to Rodney Parade and could be in line for his full debut.

Priestley Farquharson underwent knee surgery earlier in the year but has played in pre-season and could yet make his competitive return.