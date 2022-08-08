Connor Wickham could play for Forest Green against Leyton Orient

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Connor Wickham could play for Forest Green against Leyton Orient

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 3.37pm
Connor Wickham could make his Forest Green debut against Leyton Orient on Tuesday (Mark Kerton/PA)
Connor Wickham could make his Forest Green debut against Leyton Orient on Tuesday (Mark Kerton/PA)

New Forest Green signing Connor Wickham could be involved in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup first-round tie with Leyton Orient.

Wickham signed for the Sky Bet League One club last week on a free transfer after he was released by MK Dons at the end of the previous season.

Boss Ian Burchnall is eager not to push Wickham too hard following a disjointed pre-season but the former Premier League striker looks set to make the squad for the midweek clash.

Fellow forward Matty Stevens (knee) remains a long-term absentee and Harry Boyes (foot) is still working his way back to full fitness. Summer recruits Armani Little and Sean Robertson could be in line for their full debuts.

Leyton Orient are also set to make changes despite starting the new campaign with back-to-back wins over Grimsby and Crawley.

Manager Richie Wellens conceded this fixture was a match they “don’t really need” and could give Anthony Georgiou his first minutes since joining last month.

Defender Shadrach Ogie is another set to be involved while Sam Sargeant could get the nod in goal.

Last season’s top goalscorer Aaron Drinan (quad) is still out but Jordan Brown is fit again. Connor Wood will sit this match out and can leave the club.

