Wade Elliott plans on rotating his Cheltenham squad for Carabao Cup tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Wade Elliott plans on rotating his Cheltenham squad for Carabao Cup tie

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 3.43pm
Cheltenham manager Wade Elliott intends to rotate his squad for the Carabao Cup (Nick Potts/PA)
Cheltenham manager Wade Elliott intends to rotate his squad for the Carabao Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

Cheltenham manager Wade Elliott intends to make changes for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup first-round tie with Exeter.

Elliott, who has no new selection issues, said “some lads need an opportunity and a chance to play” at his pre-match press conference.

Defender Ben Williams will not be rushed back after missing Saturday’s 1-0 League One loss at Barnsley due to a back injury.

Matty Blair has missed the Robins’ opening two matches of the season because of a knee issue and is unlikely to be involved.

Exeter boss Matt Taylor appears to have no fresh injury concerns but may also opt for rotation.

Taylor is eager to bolster his small squad in the loan market, particularly in attack where he admits the Grecians are “one injury away from being drastically short”.

Forward Sam Nombe overcame cramp to start and score in Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Port Vale and may be protected, while goalkeeper Jamal Blackman will hope to retain his starting role having made his club debut at the weekend.

City midfielder Kyle Taylor is set to miss the rest of the calendar year with a serious knee injury sustained in March.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier