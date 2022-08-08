Paul Hurst has little scope to make changes for Grimsby’s game against Crewe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Paul Hurst has little scope to make changes for Grimsby’s game against Crewe

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 4.01pm
Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst is unlikely to make many changes for the game against Crewe (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst is unlikely to make many changes for the game against Crewe (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Grimsby boss Paul Hurst may have little room for manoeuvre as he prepares for Tuesday night’s all Sky Bet League Two Carabao Cup first-round showdown with Crewe.

Hurst had only one match-fit striker in Ryan Taylor available for Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Northampton, which was secured by Jordan Maguire-Drew’s late equaliser.

John McAtee missed that game with a shoulder injury, while summer signing Danilo Orsi is working his way towards full fitness.

Maguire-Drew will hope his efforts from the bench have earned him a chance, while recent acquisitions Niall Maher and Otis Khan will attempt to force their way into the matchday squad.

Crewe manager Alex Morris will make changes for the trip to Blundell Park after a perfect start to the new campaign.

Morris has named the same starting XI for victories over Rochdale and Harrogate, but has indicated he will shuffle his pack for the cup tie.

Summer signings Arthur Okonkwo, Rod McDonald, Kelvin Mellor, Conor Thomas and Lachlan Brook have started both games, while Charlie Colkett, Thakgalo Leshabela and Courtney Baker-Richardson have been used from the bench.

Defender Zac Williams could be rested as his comeback from a lengthy injury lay-off is carefully managed, while goalkeeper Dave Richards is expected to play again before the end of the month after undergoing surgery to repair a damaged finger.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]