Huddersfield boss Danny Schofield hints at changes against Preston

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 4.07pm
Huddersfield head coach Danny Schofield is expected to make changes for the visit of Preston (Nick Potts/PA)
Huddersfield boss Danny Schofield has hinted at changes for his side’s home Carabao Cup tie against Preston.

Schofield has no new injury problems following Friday night’s defeat at Birmingham, while injured pair Matty Pearson and David Kasumu are still out.

Centre-half Pearson and midfield summer signing Kasumu are recovering from respective foot and hamstring injuries.

Fellow summer signings Yuta Nakayama and Connor Mahoney are among those hoping to feature.

Preston manager Ryan Lowe is also expected to rotate his squad after successive goalless draws in their first two Championship matches.

Lowe has confirmed youngsters Dana Amaral, Lewis Leigh, Jacob Slater and Mikey O’Neill will all be included on the bench.

Striker Ched Evans sits out the second game of his three-match ban following his straight red card in the season’s opener at Wigan.

Centre-half Bambo Diaby is closing in on his first appearance of the season after a knee injury but will not feature.

