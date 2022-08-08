Declan James and James Willstrop win all-English Commonwealth squash final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Declan James and James Willstrop win all-English Commonwealth squash final

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 4.09pm
James Willstrop, left, and Declan James sealed Commonwealth gold for England (Mike Egerton/PA)
James Willstrop, left, and Declan James sealed Commonwealth gold for England (Mike Egerton/PA)

Declan James claimed Commonwealth Games gold in the men’s squash doubles just two months after a three-inch tear in his quad left him fearing he would not make Birmingham 2022.

James and playing partner James Willstrop defeated English compatriots Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller 11-3 7-11 11-9 in an epic final where the momentum switched hands on several occasions.

The winning moment was particularly poignant for James, who dropped his racket and sank to his knees at the end of the gold medal match before embracing Willstrop.

Declan James sank to victory after victory was assured (Mike Egerton/PA)
Declan James sank to victory after victory was assured (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I was nearly out the game for six to nine months so it was a very lucky escape,” James said. “At the time it was 50-50 as to whether I would have competed here, but I’ve got such a wonderful team.

“There’s been endless amounts of rehab just to be here. To get this result is extra special because of that.”

World champions James and Willstrop coasted to the first game and were 5-2 up in the second but their rivals, who were growing increasingly tetchy at a couple of refereeing calls going against them, channelled their frustration to win seven points in a row.

They duly levelled to take the match to a decider but James and Willstrop got their noses in front and despite some lengthy rallies, the pair just about managed to stay in front to gain revenge for their 2018 semi-final defeat against Selby and Waller on the Gold Coast.

It was a dramatic all-English final in the men's squash doubles (Mike Egerton/PA)
It was a dramatic all-English final in the men’s squash doubles (Mike Egerton/PA)

Selby, 39, announced his retirement afterwards and said with a chuckle: “I need to find a beach somewhere.” His great rival Willstrop, who turns 39 next week, still intends to carry on playing.

“I haven’t got any tournaments planned for the next month or two,” Willstrop said. “I just need to have a break from this because this was an intense build-up and intense few weeks with the singles.

“I love playing and I’m in decent shape so I’d like to keep playing but we’ll see how it goes after a bit of a rest.”

Reflecting on his win, Willstrop, who claimed Commonwealth gold in the men’s singles four years ago, added: “It’s right up there. A Commonwealth gold medal is one of the greatest things any squash player can achieve.

Sarah-Jane Perry, right, and Alison Waters settled for silver in the women's doubles (Simon Marper/PA)
Sarah-Jane Perry, right, and Alison Waters settled for silver in the women’s doubles (Simon Marper/PA)

“It’s almost elevated in some ways because it’s very rare you’re working with another player, a very special player and a special person. It’s a great thing to share a win with someone in this way.”

Scotland’s Rory Stewart and Greg Lobban completed the podium after beating Malaysians Ng Eain Yow and Ivan Yuen 11-10 11-6 in the bronze medal match.

In the women’s doubles, England’s Sarah-Jane Perry and Alison Waters were beaten by New Zealanders Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy, who successfully defended their crown with an 11-8 11-8 victory.

