Kevin Betsy could start Mazeed Ogungbo for Crawley against Bristol Rovers

Crawley could hand a first start to Arsenal loanee Mazeed Ogungbo for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at home to Bristol Rovers.

Defender Ogungbo made his Reds debut as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Leyton Orient.

New Town boss Kevin Betsy is still searching for the first win of his reign following successive defeats.

Forward Ashley Nadesan is among the players pushing for a recall.

Glenn Whelan, Harvey Saunders and Alfie Kilgour are just some of the options available to Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton should he opt for changes in West Sussex.

Barton saw his side thump Burton 4-0 on Saturday, a game which included the return of Sam Finley following a groin issue.

Midfielders Jordan Rossiter and Josh Grant are not expected to return from injuries, while captain Paul Coutts completes a four-match ban.

Defender Nick Anderton is also missing after being diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.