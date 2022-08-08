Blackpool’s injury problems show little sign of abating ahead of Barrow clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Blackpool’s injury problems show little sign of abating ahead of Barrow clash

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 4.17pm
Blackpool’s James Husband has been out injured (Tim Markland/PA)
Blackpool's James Husband has been out injured (Tim Markland/PA)

Blackpool remain without a host of players as they take on Barrow in the first round of the Carabao Cup at Bloomfield Road.

Left-back James Husband is nearing a return from the hamstring injury he suffered last season but this fixture comes too soon.

Doug Tharme, Richard Keogh, Luke Garbutt, Jordan Gabriel, Kevin Stewart, Jake Beesley and Keshi Anderson are all out.

Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino could make his first start after appearing as a substitute against Stoke at the weekend.

Barrow will check on George Ray after the defender suffered an ankle injury in the early stages of Saturday’s victory over Bradford.

Ray was replaced after just 15 minutes by Chelsea loanee Sam McClelland, who could now return to the starting line-up.

Manager Pete Wild may hand first opportunities to new signings Benni Smales-Braithwaite and Myles Kenlock after neither player made the bench at the weekend.

The Bluebirds announced the signing of striker David Moyo on Monday but he is still awaiting international clearance and may not be involved.

