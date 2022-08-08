John Lundstram warns Union Saint-Gilloise that Rangers are ‘raring to go’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

John Lundstram warns Union Saint-Gilloise that Rangers are ‘raring to go’

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 4.25pm
John Lundstram is ready for Union Saint-Gilloise (Steve Welsh/PA)
John Lundstram is ready for Union Saint-Gilloise (Steve Welsh/PA)

John Lundstram has warned Royal Union Saint-Gilloise they are in for a rude awakening at Ibrox on Tuesday if they believe their Champions League qualifier with Rangers is already done and dusted.

The Belgians were in party mode after their 2-0 first-leg win over the Scots in Leuven last Tuesday.

Lundstram feels Union are making a big mistake if they write off the Europa League finalists’ prospects of turning the tie around at Ibrox.

Asked if he suspected the Belgians already feel they have won the tie, the Gers midfielder said: “A wee bit, you could say that, yeah.

“They are coming to a really tough place. I am not sure they have really taken that in mind yet, where they are coming to and what a big venue it is. We are just raring to go, we absolutely can’t wait to get out there and put right where we disappointed ourselves last week.”

Lundstram feels Union’s reaction to the first-leg victory was “a touch disrespectful”.

“You can use whatever motivation you need for this game,” he said. “Everyone is different. But we have certainly all seen it, we certainly all know it is there and is a touch disrespectful, if you want to say.

“Listen, we are ready and whatever motivation you need, you can use what you like. We just need to turn up and we will.”

Lundstram expects he and his colleagues to make amends for their poor performance in Belgium last week as they bid to set up a play-off round tie with PSV Eindhoven or Monaco.

“We were frustrated we couldn’t perform to the levels we know we can,” he said. “We know we’re a lot better than what we showed that night so it’s up to us to show that tomorrow. We’re going into the game to win and to win by more than two goals.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier