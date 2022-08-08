BBC’s decision to drop classified results labelled ‘deeply regrettable’ by FSA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BBC’s decision to drop classified results labelled ‘deeply regrettable’ by FSA

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 5.47pm
Fans have started a petition after the BBC’s controversial decision to axe reading the classified results (Nick Potts/PA)
Football Supporters’ Association chair Malcolm Clarke has condemned the BBC’s “deeply regrettable” move to axe broadcasting the 5pm Saturday classified results on Radio 5 live.

The choice to end the tradition, which went back to the 1950s, was met in some quarters with ire and disbelief from supporters and stars alike, with former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson tweeting: “Can’t believe the BBC have dropped the Reading of the Classified results on Sports Report…..Talk about an OG..!!” in response.

Clarke was among those who urged the BBC to reconsider its decision.

He said: “The classified football results on the radio have been one of the great traditions of British football.

“Listening to the classified results has always been one of those beloved, shared routines for match-going fans.

“This feels like yet another of football’s great traditions has gone and it is a deeply regrettable decision from the BBC – I hope they will think again.”

Some supporters have even taken matters into their own hands, with a petition launched on Monday afternoon aiming to convince BBC bosses that the service is still relevant.

The petition reads: “Though scores are available online, mobile, and on the TV, there has always been the tried and trusted method of getting in the car, or listening to the radio on the move.

“If your mobile coverage fails you (as it often does in congested football grounds), there is always Sports Report to tell you how the rest of the football pyramid fared today.

“Sports Report is indeed a shortened affair these days, but as fans, we would prefer to sacrifice a manager’s interview than do away with an institution that has served us and the footballing world for decades.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “With the addition of the 5:30pm live Premier League match to our coverage, Sports Report has been condensed into a shorter programme.

“We will still offer a comprehensive goal service throughout the day on air and on the BBC Sport website as well as Final Score on BBC One. We would like to thank everyone who has read the classified football results on 5 Live over the years.”

Charlotte Green took over reading the update after James Alexander Gordon, who institutionalised the practice, stepped down after 40 years in 2013.

Gordon, who died a year later, once told the BBC his signature style, which transformed simple scorelines into a must-listen for many, came from his training as a musician.

He said: “I think music had a lot to do with the way I read them. I looked at these names and thought, unkindly, five minutes of that could be very boring for the listener. I thought it would be nice to make it a little different, with a bit of excitement.”

