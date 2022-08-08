How England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland fared at Birmingham 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

How England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland fared at Birmingham 2022

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 6.03pm Updated: August 8 2022, 6.09pm
England’s women team celebrate Commonwealth Games hockey gold for the first time at Birmingham 2022 (Joe Giddens/PA)
England’s women team celebrate Commonwealth Games hockey gold for the first time at Birmingham 2022 (Joe Giddens/PA)

Birmingham staged the XXII Commonwealth Games with the event being held on British soil for the third time this century after Manchester in 2002 and Glasgow eight years ago.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how the home nations fared this summer.

England

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Eleven
England gymnast Jake Jarman shows off his four gold medals won at Birmingham 2022 (Jacob King/PA)

Gold: 57
Silver: 66
Bronze: 53
Total:  176 (second on the medal table)
Star: Jake Jarman (gymnastics)

Summary: England closed the gap on first-placed Australia in the medals table compared to four years ago, finishing second with 10 fewer golds and just two overall behind their southern-hemisphere rivals. Jake Jarman became the first men’s gymnast to win four gold medals at these Games and success was across the board with athletes in cycling, diving, 3×3 basketball,  rhythmic gymnastics and triathlon among those to shine. Hockey gold was won by the women for the first time, the 4x100m relay squad came good on the track, and Olympic champion Adam Peaty produced headlines by both winning and losing in the pool.

Scotland

Gold: 13
Silver: 11
Bronze: 27
Total: 51 (sixth on the medal table)
Star: Eilish McColgan (athletics)

Summary: Scotland served up the oldest gold medallist in Commonwealth Games history when George Miller won the para-bowls mixed pairs title at the age of 75. Eilish McColgan matched her mother Liz’s 10,000m gold at the 1986 Games in Edinburgh for a first major title, while Laura Muir was a popular winner in the 1500m. Boxers Sam Hickey, Sean Lazzerini and Reese Lynch hit the gold trail in the ring, and Duncan Scott showed his class in the pool. It was Scotland’s most successful Commonwealth Games outside of Glasgow 2014.

Wales

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Five
Wales’ Olivia Breen shows her delight after winning Commonwealth Games gold on the track (Mike Egerton/PA)

Gold: 8
Silver: 6
Bronze: 14
Total: 28 (eighth on the medal table)
Star: Olivia Breen (para athletics)

Summary: Wales fell short of their record 36-medal haul from the Gold Coast in 2018 and slipped below Scotland in the standings. But there were still plenty of golden moments with Olivia Breen’s excitement after her surprise win in the T37/T38 100m final lighting up the Alexander Stadium. Discus thrower Aled Sion Davies provided another para athletics gold and rhythmic gymnast Gemma Frizelle won the hoop event. Golds for Rosie Eccles and Ioan Croft, and six medals overall, made it Wales’ most successful squad boxing squad at the Games.

Northern Ireland

Gold: 7
Silver: 7
Bronze: 4
Total: 18  (11th on the medal table)
Star: Boxing team

Summary: Northern Ireland soared up the medal table, largely in part to their brilliant boxing squad. An 18-medal haul took them past their previous best of 15 at Edinburgh in 1986. Siblings Michaela and Aidan Walsh were part of an extraordinary gold rush in the ring, being joined on top of the podium by Dylan Eagleson, Amy Broadhurst and Jude Gallagher. Swimmer Bethany Firth won the women’s 200m freestyle S14, and lawn bowlers Sam Barkley, Adrian McKeown, Ian McClure and Martin McHugh triumphed in the men’s fours.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]