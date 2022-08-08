Fred Sirieix celebrates another gold for his daughter – Monday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 8.

Football

Liam Gallagher made an early prediction.

MCFC CHAMPIONS LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 7, 2022

Rio Ferdinand was already taking some stick.

Only 1 game in… walking down the road & being mocked by Wolves fans about United 😩 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 8, 2022

Robbie Fowler enjoyed a new book.

Bournemouth got their man.

Commonwealth Games

Geraint Thomas reflected on the men’s road race.

Well we threw everything at that yesterday. If you don’t try you never know eh 👍 Support was incredible racing on British roads. It’s always a special feeling racing for Wales again 🙌🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #dyfaldonc #haveago pic.twitter.com/jNTJA70iwr — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) August 8, 2022

TV star Fred Sirieix celebrated another gold medal for daughter Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 definitely weren't a 'flop' for these guys this morning #BringItHome | #Birmingham2022 pic.twitter.com/toM1cahxrg — Team England (@TeamEngland) August 8, 2022

Medal selfie.

Hockey star Hannah Martin was proud.

GOLD for the first time in history on home soil. 🥹 So proud of this group 🤍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/tbGSYmaENI — Hannah Martin (@hkmartin7) August 8, 2022

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton celebrated being a cover star.

ON THE SEPTEMBER COVER OF VANITY FAIR 💥💥💥 Talked all things past, present, and future. It's an honour, thank you @VanityFair ~ pic.twitter.com/7fKiDdHmq2 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 8, 2022