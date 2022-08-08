Union Saint-Gilloise defender refutes Rangers’ ‘over-confidence’ claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Union Saint-Gilloise defender refutes Rangers’ ‘over-confidence’ claims

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 6.47pm
Christian Burgess is staying grounded (Simon Cooper/PA)
Christian Burgess is staying grounded (Simon Cooper/PA)

Union Saint-Gilloise defender Christian Burgess insists there is no over-confidence among his squad after John Lundstram questioned whether they knew what lay in store at Ibrox.

The Rangers midfielder claimed the Belgians’ celebrations were a “touch disrespectful” following their 2-0 first-leg victory in the Champions League third qualifying round.

Lundstram suspects the visitors do not realise how tough a venue Ibrox is, but former Peterborough and Portsmouth defender Burgess feels too much has been made of their reaction in Leuven last week.

“My first game for Union was in the second division and when we won we celebrated like we had won the league already,” the 30-year-old said. “It was a shock for me. That’s just the Belgian culture. Everyone does it.

“I wouldn’t say we are over-confident. It’s nicer to be two up of course, but we understand they will play with a lot of energy, they have something to prove and there is a massive carrot at the end of the stick.

“We are not any more confident than we are ahead of a normal game. We believe in ourselves as a group and hopefully we go out there and show the best of ourselves.”

Manager Karel Geraerts added: “After the win we were happy. When my players win, in training or a game, we are happy. This is our culture, it’s not disrespect.

“We were happy for us and the efforts we made and we celebrate together but the respect we have for Rangers is very big.

“The first game the result was positive but this is another game. We don’t feel we have the advantage. Both teams have the chance to get to the play-off stage.”

Union’s win over Rangers was their first European game since 1964 after they surpassed expectations on their return to the top flight last season.

Despite the freshness of playing away from home in Europe, Geraerts is adamant they will not be overawed.

“It’s a new experience for everybody in this team but a new experience doesn’t mean it will be strange,” he said.

“It is something to discover and when you discover things it is magic.

“As long as you have the mental strength, the physical ability and you are ready to play this game in your mind, this is a big moment to take pleasure on the field in this magical, legendary stadium with this support.

“We need to take positive experience out of this instead of choking.”

Rangers have Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos in contention after both missed the first leg, with boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst set to make late decisions on whether they start.

The Belgian coach said: “You mention some big players and important players. Kent was one of the key players last season with his skill and speed, he can play left or right, so he is an important player. It is good for Rangers that he is there.

“We will prepare something if he is playing but we will play with our qualities and strengths.”

