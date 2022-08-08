Charlotte Fry crowned dressage world champion in Denmark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charlotte Fry crowned dressage world champion in Denmark

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 7.57pm Updated: August 8 2022, 10.51pm
British dressage rider Charlotte Fry (British Equestrian/Jon Stroud Media)
Great Britain’s Charlotte Fry has been crowned dressage world champion in the individual grand prix special event.

Barely 24 hours after spearheading the British team’s second-place finish, Fry produced another majestic performance with 11-year-old stallion Glamourdale.

Scarborough-born Fry, who is based in the Netherlands with five-time Olympian Anne van Holst, helped Britain to Tokyo Olympics team bronze.

And the 26-year-old now has a first world gold, and only Britain’s second grand prix special title after double Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin triumphed eight years ago.

“It is incredible,” Fry said. “I can’t believe this is happening right now. I have no words, really.

“This is what dreams are made of. The horse was incredible, the atmosphere was incredible, and he just went in there and did everything that I could ask. He really rose to the occasion.

“This is unreal. I couldn’t dare to dream about it, and I am probably going to burst into tears at any minute.”

Fry’s score of 82.508 per cent was enough to eclipse home favourite Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour – architect of Denmark’s team title triumph on Sunday – at the MCH Arena in Herning.

Laudrup-Dufour had to settle for silver aboard Vamos Amigos, while the Netherlands’ Dinja van Liere was third with Hermes.

Fry collected 16 perfect-10 scores at various parts of her test from the seven-strong judging team, with the gold medal being accompanied by £26,000.

Charlotte Fry
Charlotte Fry in action (British Equestrian/Jon Stroud Media)

Britain won a first major dressage medal of any description at the 1993 Europeans in Slovenia, when the team included Fry’s mother Laura.

Laura, who also competed in the Barcelona Olympics 30 years ago, died of breast cancer, aged 45, barely six weeks after London 2012.

Dujardin, whose haul of 21 major championship medals includes six Olympic podium finishes, finished sixth aboard Imhotep, while Gareth Hughes and Classic Briolinca were seventh.

Fry, Dujardin and Hughes now progress to the individual freestyle final on Wednesday.

