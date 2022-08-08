In Pictures: Birmingham bids farewell to Commonwealth Games By Press Association August 8 2022, 9.27pm Updated: August 8 2022, 10.33pm Birmingham (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The 2022 Commonwealth Games has come to a close after 11 days of sporting action with a ceremony showcasing Birmingham’s musical vibrancy. The extravaganza, held at the Alexander Stadium, saw performances from artists including UB40, Beverley Knight, Dexys Midnight Runners, Goldie, The Selecter and Jorja Smith. A tribute to hit BBC drama Peaky Blinders, described as “one of Birmingham’s major global exports of the past decade” formed part of a production celebrating the heritage of the West Midlands. Competing nations and their flagbearers wait to enter the show (Zac Goodwin/PA) Team England walk out during the Closing Ceremony (Mike Egerton/PA) The crowd at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham (Zac Goodwin/PA) Dexys performs Come On Eileen (David Davies/PA) Apache Indian performing (David Davies/PA) Musical Youth (David Davies/PA) Performers on stage during the Closing Ceremony (Zac Goodwin/PA) (Zac Goodwin/PA) (Tim Goode/PA) (David Davies/PA) (David Davies/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close