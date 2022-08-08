Ismaila Sarr enjoys a contrasting night as Watford draw with West Brom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ismaila Sarr enjoys a contrasting night as Watford draw with West Brom

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 10.11pm
Semi Ajayi concedes a penalty which was missed by Ismaila Sarr (Nick Potts/PA)
Semi Ajayi concedes a penalty which was missed by Ismaila Sarr (Nick Potts/PA)

Ismaila Sarr was Watford’s hero and villain as he scored a stunning 60-yard chip before missing a penalty against West Brom in a 1-1 draw.

Sarr gave Rob Edwards’ side a 12th-minute lead with a goal reminiscent of David Beckham’s memorable strike at Wimbledon in 1996, before Karlan Grant equalised in first-half stoppage time.

But Sarr missed a 73rd-minute penalty in a game controlled by Albion, who should have won at a canter only to have to settle for a point.

Darnell Furlong’s fierce volley was tipped over the crossbar by goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann after unconvincing Watford headers from Francisco Sierralta then Christian Kabasele following Jed Wallace’s corner.

Bachmann then saved Watford again, this time blocking Grant’s shot with his legs after the striker was allowed to control a wayward shot from John Swift.

But the Hawthorns crowd was silenced by Sarr’s sublime strike.

Picking the ball up inside his own half from a Craig Cathcart header, Sarr looked up and spotted goalkeeper David Button on the edge of his penalty area and lofted a shot over him and into the empty net.

It was ambitious but fully intentional and Button could only look on in disbelief then shake his head, with the stadium stunned.

Shocked by the goal, West Brom resumed where they left off, however.

Grant toe-poked the ball wide from Wallace’s cross, then the striker’s angled goalbound shot was deflected wide off Kabasele.

Bachmann showed fine reflexes to keep out Swift’s shot diving to his left before Grant headed over the follow-up from Wallace’s chip.

West Brom’s pressure finally told in the second minute of time added at the end of the first half.

Grant side-footed the ball into the top corner after controlling Grady Diangana’s diagonal pass over the top.

West Brom threatened to take the lead shortly after the restart when Conor Townsend cut in from the left and saw his angled drive palmed away by Bachmann.

The onslaught continued and Grant blazed a shot on the turn high over the bar from eight yards after everyone missed a Wallace corner.

But Sarr missed the chance to put Watford ahead for a second time when his poor spot-kick was saved by Button’s legs after Semi Ajayi pushed the Watford striker.

