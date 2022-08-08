Lawrence Shankland relishing link-up with Hearts team-mate Barrie McKay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Lawrence Shankland relishing link-up with Hearts team-mate Barrie McKay

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 10.31pm
Lawrence Shankland scored his first Hearts goal on Sunday (Tim Goode/PA)
Lawrence Shankland scored his first Hearts goal on Sunday (Tim Goode/PA)

Lawrence Shankland is relishing a regular supply of ammunition from Hearts playmaker Barrie McKay after the pair combined impressively in Sunday’s Edinburgh derby.

The attacking duo linked up well against Hibernian and the former Dundee United striker grabbed his first Jambos goal at Easter Road after latching on to a lovely pass from the ex-Rangers player.

Shankland, who moved to Tynecastle from Belgian side Beerschot this summer, is hoping to benefit from many more McKay assists.

“It was a great ball,” he said of his colleague’s pass to set him up for the goal. “He’s a clever player and part of coming to Hearts was to play with players like that. He’ll find you in the areas. I made a good run and if you make good runs then players like that can find you.”

Shankland looked set to be the match-winning hero in his first Edinburgh derby until Martin Boyle grabbed the headlines with a 95th-minute equaliser on his return to Hibs following seven months in Saudi Arabia with Al-Faisaly. The striker admitted his side switched off at the death.

“It was a sickener for us, conceding that late in the game,” said Shankland. “We just had a throw-in to defend in their half. They’ve managed to get the knockdown and I think we were a wee bit open for the second ball, which I think caused us the biggest problem.

“That allowed them to get the runners down the side of us and the boy [Elie Youan] played a good ball in to be fair, and they got their goal. We didn’t manage it as well as we should’ve.”

Shankland enjoyed his first experience of the Edinburgh derby.

“It was great to score,” he said. “Obviously it was my first competitive goal for Hearts. There’s no better game to get it in for myself, so I’m delighted with that. But obviously I would’ve been much better if we won.

“They’re really good games to play in. Part of me coming here was to play in these kind of games for this club. I enjoyed it, but I could’ve enjoyed it a lot more if they hadn’t spoiled the party at the end. 

“It knocks you obviously when you go into the changing room and you’ve conceded that late. It feels like a defeat. But it was a decent performance from us and there are plenty of positives to take.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier