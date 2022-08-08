Rob Edwards hails Ismaila Sarr’s ‘moment of genius’ after Watford hold West Brom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rob Edwards hails Ismaila Sarr’s ‘moment of genius’ after Watford hold West Brom

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 11.19pm
Rob Edwards, pictured, was impressed by Ismaila Sarr’s wonder goal (Nick Potts/PA)
Rob Edwards, pictured, was impressed by Ismaila Sarr’s wonder goal (Nick Potts/PA)

Ismaila Sarr’s wonder goal was described as “a moment of genius” by Watford head coach Rob Edwards as they drew 1-1 at West Brom.

Sarr was Watford’s hero and villain – scoring a goal reminiscent of David Beckham’s memorable strike at Wimbledon in 1996 before missing a penalty.

The 24-year-old striker gave Edwards’ side a 12th-minute lead with a spectacular chip from almost 60 yards out, before Karlan Grant equalised in first half time added on.

But Sarr missed a 73rd-minute penalty as Albion controlled the game and the hosts should have won at a canter only to have to settle for a point.

“Just seeing it and his quality, it was a moment of genius really,” said Edwards.

“It was a great bit of technique and vision – whenever you see a goal like that, it’s special.

“I’ve not seen that yet but I’m not surprised because he’s super talented.

“I didn’t even see it coming but when he started lining up for it, I thought ‘here we go’.

“As soon as it left his foot, I thought it’s in. It was an amazing goal.

“We can’t take credit for that – it was just down to Ismaila.”

As for Sarr’s poor penalty, which was easily saved by goalkeeper David Button, Edwards said: “I’m sure he was disappointed with it but he was incredible – he was the reason why we got a point.

“He scored a goal from nothing and he was brave enough to take the penalty; it didn’t go in but we probably didn’t deserve it.”

Albion manager Steve Bruce admitted he was torn between applauding Sarr’s wonder goal and criticising Button.

“Like everybody in the ground, did I want to applaud it or look at my goalkeeper, thinking ‘where are you?!’” said Bruce.

“It’s a wonderful piece of skill by a very good player. I think he looked to see where my goalkeeper was and he (Sarr) executed it.

“We’ve seen those a few times – as a manager I remember Rooney scoring one against West Ham, and Beckham – but I can’t remember one like that against me. And I don’t want another one either!

“But the way we responded was the pleasing thing – and my goalkeeper.

“It wasn’t easy for him, but he didn’t get nervous. He probably thought he wasn’t deep enough.

“But he didn’t panic, and he saved a penalty in the last 15 minutes or so which gave us a point.”

Bruce was delighted with his side’s performance, adding: “That’s the best we’ve played since I’ve been here.”

West Brom dominated – Darnell Furlong’s full-blooded volley was tipped over by goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann, who blocked Grant’s shot with his legs.

After Sarr’s goal, Grant missed three more chances and Bachmann denied John Swift.

Grant equalised in the second minute of added time at the end of the first half, lofting the ball home after controlling Grady Diangana’s diagonal pass.

But Sarr missed the chance of a possible winner when his poor spot-kick was saved by Button’s legs after Semi Ajayi pushed the Watford striker.

