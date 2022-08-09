Football rumours: Manchester United to sign Adrien Rabiot for initial £15m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Manchester United to sign Adrien Rabiot for initial £15m

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 7.37am
Juventus have reportedly agreed to sell Adrien Rabiot to Manchester United for an initial £15million (Adam Davy/PA)
Juventus have reportedly agreed to sell Adrien Rabiot to Manchester United for an initial £15million (Adam Davy/PA)

What the papers say

Juventus have reportedly agreed to sell Adrien Rabiot to Manchester United for an initial £15million. The Guardian says the discussions over personal terms for the 27-year-old France midfielder are still at an early stage with approval still needed from his agent and mother. The paper notes he has achieved success with five Ligue 1 titles at Paris St Germain as well as another in Serie A, but he also has a uneven discipline record including fines for lateness.

The Red Devils are also said to be interested in Lazio’s Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who they have been linked with for a number of years. But the Telegraph reports intermediaries believe a deal can actually be done for the 27-year-old.

Wesley Fofana is embraced
Wesley Fofana has impressed since coming to King Power Stadium from Saint-Etienne (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Independent says Chelsea are £10m short of Leicester’s valuation for Wesley Fofana. The Foxes reportedly do not want to sell the defender but the club’s financial situation means either the 21-year-old Frenchman or James Maddison will go, and they are understood to be more keen to retain the playmaker.

Staying with defenders, and West Ham have queried if Paris St Germain would be open to selling them Thilo Kehrer. The Germany international, 25, is valued for his versatility and could replace the departing Issa Diop.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Benjamin Sesko: 90min reports the 19-year-old Manchester United target is close to agreeing a deal to join RB Leipzig from RB Salzburg in 2023.

Nicolo Zaniolo: The same outlet says Roma have rejected Tottenham’s bid to take the 23-year-old Italy winger on loan.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier