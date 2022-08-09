Leeds sign former Wigan and Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles By Press Association August 9 2022, 9.19am Former Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles has returned to the Premier League with Leeds (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Leeds have announced the signing of Spanish goalkeeper Joel Robles on a one-year contract. The 32-year-old was a free agent following four seasons with LaLiga side Real Betis. Former Spain Under-21 international Robles returns to the Premier League having previously represented Wigan and Everton. He will provide competition for Illan Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson at Elland Road. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close