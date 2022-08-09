Katie Sadleir: Birmingham has been like Disneyland on steroids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Katie Sadleir: Birmingham has been like Disneyland on steroids

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 10.01am
Katie Sadleir has been impressed by the Birmingham Games (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Birmingham’s hosting of the Commonwealth Games has “gone beyond expectations”, according to the chief executive of the Games’ federation.

The event drew to a close on Monday and has been a riot of colour and excitement throughout.

As well as some stellar performances from the athletes, the warm welcome of volunteers and local residents will live long in the memory of those who covered the Games.

The Raging Bull has been a star of the Commonwealth Games (David Davies/PA)

The event’s mascot, Perry the Bull, has been a huge hit with younger spectators and the opening ceremony’s Raging Bull has been surrounded by people taking photos after it was moved to Centenary Square in the centre of Birmingham.

Organisers did encounter difficulties in the run-up to the Games, such as the decision to abandon plans for a single athletes’ village at Perry Barr, but out of that the multi-village model has been proven to work successfully.

Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive Katie Sadleir told the PA news agency: “I think the Birmingham Games have been spectacular. Overall it has been an outstanding success.

“If you think about some of the challenges that were in front of it from a Covid perspective, from a Brexit perspective, from a strikes perspective, it has absolutely gone beyond expectations in terms of delivery.

“When I’ve walked down the streets in Birmingham, it’s been like Disneyland on steroids.”

While the city centre streets have been buzzing, the venues have also been packed for many sessions, even in some sports where that might not have been expected at the outset, as people moved late in some cases to buy tickets and be part of the experience.

Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid and his team were delighted by ticket sales, which by the penultimate day were well over 1.4million, helping Birmingham set a record for attendance for a Games held in the UK, despite the backdrop of the cost-of-living crisis.

Reid told PA: “I think it just shows people genuinely really love these multi-sport events in the UK.

“I always knew the city would embrace it. One of the visions for these Games, as you know, was to use it as a catalyst to really put the city and the region on the world map.

“Speaking to the local authorities on Saturday night, this has surpassed their expectations.

“Every day during the Games I took half an hour to walk around the city, and people have been thanking me for the work of the team in bringing the city alive.

“It’s pleasing that so many Brummies are proud, saying ‘wow, look at what we have delivered’.”

