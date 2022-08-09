Leigh Griffiths agrees to join Australian third-tier side Mandurah City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leigh Griffiths agrees to join Australian third-tier side Mandurah City

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 12.13pm
Leigh Griffiths is going to Australia (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Former Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has agreed to join Australian semi-professional side Mandurah City.

The club say the 31-year-old will play in their last two home games of the season.

Mandurah play in the Football West State League Division 1, which is among a group of 11 regional divisions in the third tier of football in Australia.

John Baird
John Baird has taken Leigh Griffiths to Australia (Jeff Holmes/PA)

The club, based about an hour from Perth, are managed by former Raith Rovers, Partick Thistle and St Mirren forward John Baird.

Griffiths was recently training with Livingston to keep fit after leaving Falkirk at the end of last season.

The Scotland international signed a new contract with Celtic on July 1 last year but never featured under Ange Postecoglou and had an underwhelming loan spell with Dundee before joining Falkirk in January, hitting a total of five goals throughout the campaign.

Griffiths scored 123 goals in 261 appearances for Celtic but off-field issues, which led to him spending six months out of the game in 2018-19, affected the latter stages of his Parkhead career.

The former Livingston, Wolves and Hibernian forward won the last of his 22 Scotland caps in November 2020 and was left out of the squad for the European Championship finals the following summer.

