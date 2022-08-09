Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan banned for Barnsley clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan banned for Barnsley clash

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 1.15pm
Darragh Lenihan (left) will miss Middlesbrough’s Carabao Cup clash with Barnsley through suspension (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Darragh Lenihan (left) will miss Middlesbrough’s Carabao Cup clash with Barnsley through suspension (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan will sit out Wednesday night’s Carabao first-round clash with Barnsley through suspension.

The Republic of Ireland international was sent off late in Saturday’s 3-2 Sky Bet Championship defeat at QPR for bringing down substitute Macauley Bonne and will serve a one-match ban as a result.

Manager Chris Wilder has indicated he will make changes in addition to replacing Lenihan as he attempts to protect key players in a squad he hopes to boost further during what remains of the summer transfer window, and to cover those men carrying bumps and bruises from the weekend.

Wilder is also keen to give experience to some of his younger players with midfielders Caolan Boyd-Munce, 22, and Hayden Hackney, 20, and 17-year-old striker Sonny Finch among those who could get a chance.

Barnsley head coach Michael Duff is likely to be without defender Nicky Cadden and midfielder Matty Wolfe.

Cadden picked up a calf problem during the first half of Saturday’s 1-0 League One victory over Cheltenham and although he is expected to miss the Boro game, he could return for Saturday’s trip to Derby, while Wolfe suffered a knee injury in training last week and is facing up to three weeks on the sidelines.

Manchester City loanee Slobodan Tedic could be involved for the first time, but not from the start as the striker continues to build up match fitness.

Robbie Cundy, Luca Connell and Devante Cole made way for Conor McCarthy, Luke Thomas and James Norwood at the weekend and will hope for another chance in the cup tie.

