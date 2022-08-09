Darren Moore to assess Sheffield Wednesday squad before tie with Sunderland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Darren Moore to assess Sheffield Wednesday squad before tie with Sunderland

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 3.17pm
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has decisions to make ahead of the Carabao Cup first round tie against Sunderland (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has decisions to make ahead of the Carabao Cup first round tie against Sunderland (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore will assess the effects of the new season to date on his players before picking a team to face Sunderland in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.

Experienced midfielder Barry Bannan picked up a minor knee problem in Saturday’s 1-0 Sky Bet League One win at MK Dons, and he will be among those players checked ahead of kick-off.

Defender Akin Famewo, however, is a bigger doubt after limping off at the weekend with a muscle injury.

Striker Lee Gregory is available once again after serving a one-match ban, while Dominic Iorfa, George Byers and Jack Hunt, who also made way at Stadium MK, will be among those hoping for an opportunity.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil has no fresh selection problems as he prepares to return to the scene of the club’s play-off semi-final triumph at the end of last season.

Only defender Niall Huggins is missing as he continues to work his way back from back and heel injuries, although Neil has hinted he will use the depth of his squad.

On-loan Everton striker Ellis Simms will hope for another start after marking his competitive debut with two goals in Saturday’s 3-2 Sky Bet Championship win at Bristol City.

Summer signings Aji Alese and Leon Dajaku both made first appearances of the campaign from the bench and will be looking for further involvement, as will the likes of Bailey Wright, Luke O’Nien and Patrick Roberts.

