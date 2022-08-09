Ash Phillips and Tyler Morton to start for Blackburn against Hartlepool

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Teenager Ash Phillips will be among the starters for Blackburn in their Carabao Cup clash with Hartlepool on Wednesday.

Manager Jon Dahl Tomasson revealed the 17-year-old defender will make his professional debut while Liverpool loanee Tyler Morton and midfielder Bradley Dack will also start.

Dack has missed big chunks of the last three seasons after two cruciate ligament injuries and was an unused substitute for the first two Sky Bet Championship matches of the season.

Defender Louie Annesley should feature in the squad, with Daniel Ayala set to be rested, while Hayden Carter (hamstring) and Sam Barnes (knee) are both sidelined.

Hartlepool, who are yet to win in League Two, are also set to make changes.

New signing Mohamad Sylla could make his debut while former Celtic wing-back Brody Paterson is also potentially in line for his competitive bow having been an unused substitute in the league.

Jamie Sterry, who has recently recovered from a groin injury, and fellow defender Rollin Menayese, unavailable against parent club Walsall on the opening day of the season, are among those who could keep their places.

Joe Grey (calf) and Mikael Ndjoli (hamstring) miss out through injury.