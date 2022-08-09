Connor Jennings’ second-half penalty lifts Stockport to cup win at Harrogate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Connor Jennings’ second-half penalty fired Stockport into the second round of the Carabao Cup for the first time since 2007.

The ex-Tranmere and Wrexham forward secured a 1-0 victory at Harrogate for an away team that included nine changes to the side that started Saturday’s 2-1 league defeat at Stevenage.

Earlier, Dave Challinor’s men had almost forged ahead in the fourth minute when Elliot Newby drifted inside from the right flank and struck home goalkeeper Pete Jameson’s near post from 12 yards.

At the other end, Josh Austerfield stung Vitezslav Jaros’ palms from distance but Callum Camps also went close for County before the break with a firm 20-yard volley that flashed wide.

Stockport made the breakthrough eight minutes into the second half after striker Jack Muldoon threw up an arm and handled Newby’s corner from the left.

Jameson dived right to get a hand to Jennings’ subsequent spot-kick but could not prevent the experienced 30-year-old from opening the scoring.

The Sulphurites almost levelled just past the hour when George Thomson’s inswinging free-kick from the left hit Jaros’ far post, but ultimately ran out of ideas as they failed to net for a second successive contest.