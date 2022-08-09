Lincoln too strong for Doncaster in one-sided cup clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lincoln too strong for Doncaster in one-sided cup clash

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 9.49pm
Mark Kennedy saw Lincoln win (Nick Potts/PA)
Mark Kennedy saw Lincoln win (Nick Potts/PA)

Lincoln eased through in the Carabao Cup with a 3-0 first-round win at Doncaster.

The difference in level between the two sides told on the night as Mark Kennedy’s men were rarely troubled, netting goals through Charley Kendall, Teddy Bishop and Anthony Scully for their first win of the season.

Kendall got Lincoln off the mark on 12 minutes when he latched onto a square pass from Bishop six yards out.

Bishop, Chris Maguire and Paudie O’Connor all went close to doubling Lincoln’s lead before the break.

Bishop carried the ball from inside his own half on a mazy run before slotting into the bottom corner to extend Lincoln’s advantage on 47 minutes.

Scully sparked a breakaway which led to the third on 61 minutes. Maguire saw his shot well saved by Jonathan Mitchell only for Scully to slot into an empty net.

A tame effort after a good run from Lee Tomlin was the closest meek Doncaster came to getting on the scoresheet as they suffered their first defeat of the campaign.

