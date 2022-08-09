Grimsby thump Crewe to book their place in the Carabao Cup second round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Grimsby thump Crewe to book their place in the Carabao Cup second round

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 9.57pm
Luke Waterfall opened the scoring (Mike Egerton/PA)
Grimsby booked their place in the Carabao Cup second round with a resounding 4-0 win over fellow League Two side Crewe at Blundell Park.

Luke Waterfall headed Grimsby in front in the 13th minute before further goals from Kieran Green, Andy Smith and Stephen Wearne confirmed their passage through.

Grimsby had some joy with set-pieces during the opening stages as Aribim Pepple headed over the crossbar on debut while captain Waterfall went one better in finding the bottom corner from a Bryn Morris delivery.

Morris was a constant danger from those situations and when he sent another one into the Crewe area it was initially cleared, but Green positioned himself well on the edge to volley beyond Arsenal loanee Arthur Okonkwo.

Green might have put the game beyond doubt a few minutes later, but dragged wide following a sweeping Grimsby move.

It was a similar story upon the restart as Bassala Sambou went close for Crewe before the dominant hosts made it 3-0 with yet another set-piece routine.

Anthony Glennon was the supply line this time though as Hull loanee Smith prodded home to rubber-stamp the result for Grimsby before Wearne added some gloss to the scoreline with a back-post finish.

