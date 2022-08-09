Tom Barkhuizen’s second-half header helps Derby to see off Mansfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sky Bet League Two side Mansfield pushed visiting neighbours Derby all the way before losing 2-1 and having Jordan Bowery dismissed near the end of a Carabao Cup thriller.

An exciting first half saw the Rams go in ahead after Lewis Dobbin had turned a low cross from the left at goal which went in off defender Elliott Hewitt from close range on the half hour.

Home keeper Christy Pym had already had to make two excellent saves to deny Louie Sibley and Dobbin who had been put through one on one.

But the Stags had their moments and Stephen Quinn set up George Lapslie on 22 minutes only to see his effort crash against the bar.

Within a minute of the restart Will Swan had a goal disallowed for offside and three minutes later Oli Hawkins headed against the bar at the far post from a George Maris free-kick.

The Stags were finally level on 56 minutes as Hawkins controlled a Kellan Gordon cross and buried a 12-yard finish.

But on 69 minutes Derby were ahead again as two subs combined seven minutes after coming on, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing going down the right and crossing to the far post for Tom Barkhuizen to head in from close range.

Mansfield had Bowery sent off with 10 minutes left for bringing down James Collins, who had gone clear.

On 88 minutes Eiran Cashin kicked a Hewitt effort off the line, while at the other end Collins had an effort chalked off for offside.