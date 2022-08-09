Portsmouth ease past 10-man Cardiff in EFL Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Portsmouth ease past 10-man Cardiff in EFL Cup

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 10.01pm
Joe Pigott scored as Portsmouth beat Cardiff (Mike Egerton/PA)
Joe Pigott scored as Portsmouth beat Cardiff (Mike Egerton/PA)

Three second-half goals enabled Portsmouth to avenge their defeat to Cardiff at the same stage five years ago as they progressed to the Carabao Cup second round with a 3-0 win at Cardiff City Stadium.

After a goalless first half, Joe Pigott, Ronan Curtis from the penalty spot and substitute Colby Bishop scored to send the League One side through.

Cardiff nearly got a nasty shock inside two minutes when Pigott caught Eli King dithering on the ball before firing in a shot which forced Jak Alnwick to go full stretch to make his first save for the club and push the ball away for a corner.

Home skipper Joe Ralls fired a left-footed shot just wide in the sixth minute and had another attempt diverted for a corner.

Six minutes later the home side thought they had taken the lead, only for Mark Harris’ touch from Vontae Daley-Campbell’s driven cross to be ruled out for offside.

Pompey goalkeeper Josh Griffiths then came off his line to meet a Ralls free-kick only to lose the ball in contact with one of his own players.

The ball bounced dangerously in his box but Ollie Tanner could only manage to hit his effort over the bar.

Cardiff’s best chance of the opening period came nine minutes before the break after a run from half-way by Aston Villa loan signing Jaden Philogene-Bidace set up Harris for a shot which was cleared off the line by the lunging Sean Raggett.

Portsmouth made the breakthrough in the 58th minute when a poor defensive header by Curtis Nelson allowed Curtis to burst into the box and set up Pigott, whose scuffed shot went in off the post.

Ten minutes later a pull on the shirt of Michael Morrison earned the visitors a penalty which Curtis dispatched with aplomb.

Then Bishop rose higher than anyone at the far post at a corner and headed home for the third goal 18 minutes from time.

To add insult to injury, Cardiff debutant Daley-Campbell was sent off in the last minute for a challenge on Joe Rafferty.

