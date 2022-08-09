Joe Wallacott is Charlton’s hero as they win shootout to progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joe Wallacott is Charlton’s hero as they win shootout to progress

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 10.03pm
Joe Wollacott was the Charlton hero (Steven Paston/PA)
Joe Wollacott was the Charlton hero (Steven Paston/PA)

Joe Wollacott made the crucial save in a penalty shootout to send Charlton through 5-3 against QPR following a 1-1 draw.

The goalkeeper kept out the first spot-kick by Stefan Johansen.

Miles Leaburn created the first chance for the hosts after 10 minutes when he headed over a Sean Clare cross, while Niko Hamalainen blasted over the crossbar for QPR a minute later.

Charlton were on the front foot more in the second half. However, the first effort after the break fell to QPR as a low shot by Hamalainen forced Wollacott to clear.

Both teams made a number of changes on the hour but neither side showed enough quality until substitute Tyler Roberts marked his QPR debut in fine style.

The on-loan striker from Leeds rifled home a superb strike from the edge of the area with 10 minutes left.

There was late drama, however, as Aaron Henry drilled home just before stoppage time to send the tie to penalties.

