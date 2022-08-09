Scott Brown’s Fleetwood edge out Wigan after Ged Garner winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Brown’s Fleetwood edge out Wigan after Ged Garner winner

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 10.05pm
Fleetwood manager Scott Brown saw his side knock Wigan out of the Carabao Cup (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ged Garner led Scott Brown’s Fleetwood into the next round of the Carabao Cup with a first-half header in front of the large Wigan travelling support.

The Latics, unbeaten in two games after their return to the Sky Bet Championship, had the edge over League One Fleetwood in the early stages.

Jay Lynch produced a fine save, racing out to smother Stephen Humphrys’ close-range effort.

Fleetwood were determined to pick up where they left off after the weekend’s last-gasp home win against Plymouth and took the lead when Garner reacted quickest in the six-yard box to nod home and send the Cod Army into raptures.

Fleetwood were well deserving of their advantage at half-time, with Brown’s team emulating his fighting spirit from his recent playing days.

The second half saw the Latics step up a gear and threaten Lynch’s goal on a more regular basis. Humphrys had a free-kick well saved and Graeme Shinnie’s low strike flew inches past the far post.

But it was Fleetwood who showed their class to progress, with Toto Nsiala at centre-half and Dan Batty in midfield, in particular, biting into tackles.

