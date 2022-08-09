Scott Brown’s Fleetwood edge out Wigan after Ged Garner winner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ged Garner led Scott Brown’s Fleetwood into the next round of the Carabao Cup with a first-half header in front of the large Wigan travelling support.

The Latics, unbeaten in two games after their return to the Sky Bet Championship, had the edge over League One Fleetwood in the early stages.

Jay Lynch produced a fine save, racing out to smother Stephen Humphrys’ close-range effort.

Fleetwood were determined to pick up where they left off after the weekend’s last-gasp home win against Plymouth and took the lead when Garner reacted quickest in the six-yard box to nod home and send the Cod Army into raptures.

Fleetwood were well deserving of their advantage at half-time, with Brown’s team emulating his fighting spirit from his recent playing days.

The second half saw the Latics step up a gear and threaten Lynch’s goal on a more regular basis. Humphrys had a free-kick well saved and Graeme Shinnie’s low strike flew inches past the far post.

But it was Fleetwood who showed their class to progress, with Toto Nsiala at centre-half and Dan Batty in midfield, in particular, biting into tackles.