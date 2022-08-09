James Waite’s winner helps Newport see off Luton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Waite’s winner helps Newport see off Luton

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 10.05pm
James Waite scored the winner (Mike Egerton/PA)
James Waite scored the winner (Mike Egerton/PA)

James Waite scored the late winner as League Two Newport upset Championship side Luton in the Carabao Cup first round, winning 3-2 at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters went close twice inside the opening 20 minutes, Louie Watson’s curler missing the bottom corner, while Luke Berry’s blast parried away by Exiles keeper Joe Day.

Admiral Muskwe was unable to beat Day, before Town were ahead on 30 minutes courtesy of a stunning 35-yard drive into the top corner by Carlos Mendes Gomes.

Luton’s lead lasted just six minutes, though, Aaron Lewis escaping on the right and finding Lewis Collins who expertly tucked home to make it 1-1.

After the break, Cameron Jerome curled narrowly wide from 25 yards, before Luton were back in front on 50 minutes when Dion Pereira played in Tom Lockyer who arrowed an effort past Day.

The Hatters were not ahead for long once more when, just two minutes later, Sam Bowen slid Chanka Zimba through and he levelled the tie.

Town sub Carlton Morris volleyed over the bar, as Zimba looked for his second, slicing wastefully behind.

However, the Exiles booked their place in the next round on 75 minutes when Zimba’s shot was fumbled by Matt Macey and Waite turned home the loose ball.

