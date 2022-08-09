Conor Grant’s first goal for MK Dons secures Carabao Cup win over Sutton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Conor Grant’s first goal for MK Dons secures Carabao Cup win over Sutton

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 10.06pm
Conor Grant scored for the hosts (David Davies/PA)
Conor Grant scored for the hosts (David Davies/PA)

Conor Grant’s first goal for MK Dons earned a 1-0 victory against Sutton of League Two in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

It was also a first win of the season for the Dons, who had lost their first two games in League One but controlled the tie despite making seven changes from last weekend.

After a pedestrian start, MK Dons midfielder Darragh Burns tried to liven up proceedings but could not keep his long-range effort down after cutting inside.

Burns was able to get a shot on target later in the first half, but it did not have the power required to beat Sutton goalkeeper Jack Rose.

The Dons then went ahead, scoring their first goal of the season in the process, as Dawson Devoy played the ball through for Grant, who finished crisply into the bottom corner.

Burns had another chance early in the second half when he headed Henry Lawrence’s cross narrowly wide before Matthew Dennis shot over after turning on the edge of the area.

Alistair Smith came closest to equalising for Sutton when his low shot was pushed away by Dons keeper Jamie Cumming, but the U’s wait for a first win in this competition goes on.

