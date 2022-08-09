Barrow knock Blackpool out on penalties after heroic performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Barrow knock Blackpool out on penalties after heroic performance

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 10.15pm
Paul Farman was decisive in Barrow’s shoot-out success over Blackpool (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sky Bet League Two side Barrow produced a heroic performance to knock Championship club Blackpool out of the Carabao Cup, winning 4-3 on penalties after a goalless draw.

Paul Farman denied Callum Connolly from the spot, before Lewis Fiorini blazed over the decisive penalty to give the Cumbrians their first win over the Lancashire side.

Farman had earlier denied Shayne Lavery to seemingly end the shoot-out, but was adjudged to have moved off his line, while Chris Maxwell’s save from Harrison Neal proved to be in vain.

The hosts made six changes from their weekend defeat to Stoke, while their opponents brought in the trio of Sam McClelland, Josh Kay and Tom White.

Chances were few and far between in the opening 45 minutes – Barrow proving stubborn opposition for their higher-ranked opponents.

It took the Tangerines until the 33rd minute to register a shot on target, when Theo Corbeanu shot straight at the goalkeeper from the right.

Fiorini saw a drive palmed over by Farman on 78 minutes, as the home side turned the screw.

Both previous competitive meetings between the sides at Blackpool had finished goalless prior to this.

And neither side could find the breakthrough to avoid penalties, before the shoot-out drama.

