Morecambe beat Championship Stoke on penalties in Carabao Cup first round

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 10.21pm
Jensen Weir was sent off but Morecambe progressed (Mike Egerton/PA)
Morecambe produced one of the shocks of the Carabao Cup first round as they beat Championship side Stoke 5-3 on penalties after the game at the Mazuma Stadium finished 0-0 after 90 minutes.

The victory was all the more memorable for the League One side as they were forced to play the final 28 minutes of the game with 10 men after midfielder Jensen Weir was harshly sent off for two yellow cards in quick succession.

Shane McLoughlin sealed the shoot-out win with Dylan Connolly, Jonathan Obika, Caleb Watts and Donald Love all scoring from the spot.

Morgan Fox was the Stoke player who failed to hit the target and despite Will Smallbone, Sam Clucas and Jordan Thompson beating Connor Ripley from the spot the home side took the tie.

Stoke thought they had won the game in normal time when Dwight Gayle scored from close range in the 77th minute only to see his effort ruled out for offside.

Thompson then hit the post with a low shot from the left hand side of the area before Morecambe almost snatched it in injury time with a long-range effort that just cleared the crossbar.

