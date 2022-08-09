Matt Taylor salutes seven-up Exeter display as they thrash Cheltenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Matt Taylor salutes seven-up Exeter display as they thrash Cheltenham

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 10.33pm
Manager Matt Taylor was left purring as his Exeter side dismantled Cheltenham 7-0 (Leila Coker/PA)
Manager Matt Taylor was left purring as his Exeter side dismantled Cheltenham 7-0 (Leila Coker/PA)

Manager Matt Taylor was left purring as his Exeter side dismantled Cheltenham 7-0 away from home to continue their fine start to the season.

The promoted Grecians have taken four points from six in League One and with confidence flowing they registered their biggest win since 1935.

Taylor said: “We started so well, our intent was outstanding and our box entries were superb.

“The ball was flying across the goal and we had to put the bodies in the right position to finish it off, with the goals coming in quick succession.

“I am as pleased with the second half when we made some changes with some talented young lads going on and we didn’t look at all disjointed.”

It took Exeter 23 minutes to open the scoring but they then fired four in a 12-minute spell.

A poor clearance was seized upon and Jake Caprice’s low ball in was touched over the line by Sam Nombe to make it 1-0.

Alex Hartridge’s cross from the left found its way to Archie Collins on the edge of the box and he thumped in the second three minutes later.

Matt Jay made it 3-0 with a header at the far post after Caprice’s delivery from the right in the 28th minute and Pierce Sweeney’s superb cross was nodded in by Nombe for his second and Exeter’s fourth 10 minutes before half-time.

Nombe bamboozled Tom Bradbury and fed Jack Sparkes to add the fifth in first-half stoppage time.

Harry Kite made it 6-0 in the 50th minute after a long throw was only half cleared to him on the edge of the box.

Josh Coley rounded off the scoring six minutes from the end to compound Cheltenham’s misery as they slumped to their heaviest home defeat for more than 30 years.

Robins boss Wade Elliott admitted: “We were miles off it and that has to be a wake-up call.

“The fans were great, sticking with us, but it was a horror show.”

