Russell Martin angry as Oxford comeback stuns Swansea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Russell Martin angry as Oxford comeback stuns Swansea

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 10.37pm
Russell Martin was left angry (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Russell Martin was left angry (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Swansea boss Russell Martin was fuming after his Championship side squandered a two-goal lead at half-time and lost 5-3 on penalties against League One side Oxford at the Kassam Stadium.

Jay Fulton and Liam Cullen put the Swans two up in 25 minutes and they had other good opportunities before an error from keeper Steven Benda on 72 minutes gave Oxford hope.

His casual clearance was charged down by Alex Gorrin, the ball ricocheting into the goal.

Then, substitute Cameron Brannagan fired home a stoppage-time equaliser from a free-kick that deflected off the wall.

Martin said: “For 65 minutes we were so good, the fans were signing and some of our football was outstanding.

“Then we make changes, some forced and some not – but the subs should not change the game as much as they did.

“The first goal we conceded was pathetic, and then you’re in a war. But how it descended into that, I don’t know.

“Yes we had a young side out at the end but it’s up to the experienced players to help us out.

“It was sink or swim time for some of them and unfortunately a few of them sank. I’m really angry and frustrated. We should have been out of sight. I am angry, and the boys should be angry.

“Tonight we were so good for 65 minutes – how it can go so completely the other way? Our game management in the last 10 minutes was terrible.”

It was Brannagan who smashed home Oxford’s winning spot kick after debutant goalkeeper Eddie McGinty made up for his own error earlier in the match – handling outside his box which led to Swansea’s opener – by saving Matty Sorinola’s spot kick in the shoot-out.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson said: “It was a great night for us. The team we began with had had so few starts, and then we made a silly error which was punished, and we kept getting picked off in certain areas.

“But I said to my coaching staff at the end – ‘this free kick will go in, and McGinty will make the winning save in the penalties’, and that’s what happened.

“We have that never-say-die attitude here, it’s in the players’ DNA. The heaviest responsibility our players have here is wearing the shirt, fighting and doing everything possible when you wear that shirt.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier