I trust them all – Ian Evatt praises Bolton’s squad strength after Salford win

Bolton boss Ian Evatt hailed the strength of his squad as his Sky Bet League One side came from behind to thrash neighbours Salford 5-1.

Evatt made eight changes from the side that brushed aside Wycombe 3-0 last time out.

But, after Brandon Thomas-Asante put the visitors in front after 23 minutes, Wanderers rallied to hit five in reply, including two top-draw goals.

“I trust them all,” said Evatt of his squad. “It doesn’t matter what team I pick, I don’t think it is necessarily weaker.

“They are all going to be needed at some stage and that shows how good they are when they are on it.”

Elias Kachunga headed Bolton level before his assist led to Jon Dadi Bodvarsson finishing off a flowing passing move just before half-time.

“You won’t see a better goal,” beamed Evatt. “That’s how I believe the game should be played. Thirty-one passes and then 32 in the net.

“If ever there is a goal to define what we are trying to do, that was it.”

Kieran Sadlier added a third after 61 minutes, substitute and Liverpool loanee, Conor Bradley, fired in a spectacular fourth before Dapo Afolayan rounded off the scoring late on.

Midfielder George Thomason’s stoppage-time sending off for a tackle on Luke Bolton took the gloss off victory. But Evatt added: “We will appeal it and hopefully they will see sense and rescind it.”

Salford boss Neil Wood said after his team’s first defeat of the season: “Bolton have a very good squad to challenge for places in League One.

“We knew it was going to be hard to get something from the game but it won’t ruin our confidence.”