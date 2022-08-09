I trust them all – Ian Evatt praises Bolton’s squad strength after Salford win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I trust them all – Ian Evatt praises Bolton’s squad strength after Salford win

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 10.43pm
Ian Evatt was pleased with the strength of Bolton’s squad after the Carabao Cup win over Salford (Richard Sellers/PA)
Ian Evatt was pleased with the strength of Bolton’s squad after the Carabao Cup win over Salford (Richard Sellers/PA)

Bolton boss Ian Evatt hailed the strength of his squad as his Sky Bet League One side came from behind to thrash neighbours Salford 5-1.

Evatt made eight changes from the side that brushed aside Wycombe 3-0 last time out.

But, after Brandon Thomas-Asante put the visitors in front after 23 minutes, Wanderers rallied to hit five in reply, including two top-draw goals.

“I trust them all,” said Evatt of his squad. “It doesn’t matter what team I pick, I don’t think it is necessarily weaker.

“They are all going to be needed at some stage and that shows how good they are when they are on it.”

Elias Kachunga headed Bolton level before his assist led to Jon Dadi Bodvarsson finishing off a flowing passing move just before half-time.

“You won’t see a better goal,” beamed Evatt. “That’s how I believe the game should be played. Thirty-one passes and then 32 in the net.

“If ever there is a goal to define what we are trying to do, that was it.”

Kieran Sadlier added a third after 61 minutes, substitute and Liverpool loanee, Conor Bradley, fired in a spectacular fourth before Dapo Afolayan rounded off the scoring late on.

Midfielder George Thomason’s stoppage-time sending off for a tackle on Luke Bolton took the gloss off victory. But Evatt added: “We will appeal it and hopefully they will see sense and rescind it.”

Salford boss Neil Wood said after his team’s first defeat of the season: “Bolton have a very good squad to challenge for places in League One.

“We knew it was going to be hard to get something from the game but it won’t ruin our confidence.”

